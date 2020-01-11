Global  

Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Britain's Prince Harry has been summoned by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement last week that they want to step back from royal duties.

A Buckingham Palace source told Reuters that Harry's father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William, will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday (January 13) at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Meghan, will try to join via telephone from Canada where she's currently staying with the couple's baby son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the rest of the royal family on Wednesday by publicly announcing they wanted a "new working model" that would allow them to split their time between the UK and North America as well as working to become financially independent.

It was later revealed that the pair did not consult the Queen - or other members of the family before making the announcement online.

Monday's meeting will be the first time the senior royals have met in person to discuss the concerns raised by Harry and Meghan.

The palace source said it remained the queen's aim to a find a resolution to the crisis in days rather than weeks but it would require "complex and thoughtful discussions" and any agreement would take time to be implemented.



