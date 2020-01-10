Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lewis: Sussexes' decision 'a matter for the Royal Family'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Lewis: Sussexes' decision 'a matter for the Royal Family'

Lewis: Sussexes' decision 'a matter for the Royal Family'

Security Minister Brandon Lewis says the decisions made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are a matter for them and the Royal Family", after being asked if the government will be playing any role in Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as 'senior' Royals.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated' [Video]Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure [Video]Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure Her Majesty has announced she will be teaming up with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William to work "together..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.