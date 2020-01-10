Lewis: Sussexes' decision 'a matter for the Royal Family'

Security Minister Brandon Lewis says the decisions made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are a matter for them and the Royal Family", after being asked if the government will be playing any role in Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as 'senior' Royals.

Report by Jonesia.

