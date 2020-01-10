Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election

This voter says she's in a very good mood after Taiwan's incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's government won Saturday's election in a landslide.

But others on the streets of Taipei aren't so optimistic.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) RETIREE, 98, MR LIU, SAYING: "I am very unhappy.

They (DPP) don't give the people any freedom, just oppression.

They shouldn't use policies to harm the welfare of us elderly people.

They look down upon the older generation now and only value young people.

That Taiwan exists today is all due to the achievements of us old people." The election is a stern rebuke to Beijing, following a campaign that was dominated by China's efforts to get the island to accept Beijing's rule under a "one country, two systems" model.

Tsai has firmly rejected the policy but has called for talks to resume with China, saying she hoped Beijing understood Taiwan and its people would not submit to intimidation.

China cut off a dialog mechanism when Tsai took office in 2016 and has regularly flown bombers near the island since.

Tsai beat her main opponent Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party, which favors close ties with China, by more than 2.6 million votes.

The United States-- Taiwan's strongest international backer and main arms supplier, congratulated Tsai on her victory.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Taiwan a "force for good in the world."