Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election.

The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting re-elected.

Bloomberg rejects claims from rivals for the Democratic nomination that he’s is trying to buy the U.S. election.

The billionaire has spent more on campaign ads since launching in November than any other Democrat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast...
Reuters - Published

Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump

Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat TrumpSAN MARCOS, Texas — Michael R. Bloomberg on Saturday did not rule out spending a billion dollars of...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Kosich's Democracy 2020; January 12, 2020 [Video]John Kosich's Democracy 2020; January 12, 2020

President Trump's showdown with Iran, his plan to win Ohio and the race for the Ohio Democratic primary.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:58Published

Even if He’s Not the Democratic Nominee, Mike Bloomberg Pledges to Help Fund Party’s 2020 Pick [Video]Even if He’s Not the Democratic Nominee, Mike Bloomberg Pledges to Help Fund Party’s 2020 Pick

Even if he isn’t the eventual nominee, Mike Bloomberg will help fund whoever emerges as the Democratic Party’s choice for the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.