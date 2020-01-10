Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial.

That's a cover-up." Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE ADAM SCHIFF, SAYING: "Americans want to see a fair trial in the Senate.

They want to see trial that's fair to the president, and they want to see a trial that's fair to the American people." A top Democratic lawmaker on Sunday (June 12) stressed the need for witness testimony in an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

And Representative Adam Schiff says that means at the very least hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton, who last week said he would testify if he received a subpoena.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE ADAM SCHIFF, SAYING: "He has offered to come forward and testify.

There is no reason not to have him testify unless you just want to cover up the president's wrongdoing." When the House of Representatives voted at the end of last year to impeach Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing Congress, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not immediately send those articles of impeachment on to the Senate so that a trial could begin.

Instead, she announced she would hold on to them until the Republican leader of the Senate agreed that the trial would include witness testimony.

But Mitch McConnell rebuffed Democrats' demands.

Last week he said had the Republican votes needed to move ahead with a trial, regardless of Democrats' wishes.

Days later, Pelosi appeared to concede.

Schiff on Sunday said the delay was not an entire loss, as it exposed Republican senators - who are meant to serve as jurors in the trial - as White House lackeys.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE ADAM SCHIFF, SAYING: "If McConnell succeeds in making this trial a trial without witnesses, it will be the first impeachment trial in history - where the subject of the trial didn't resign mid-trial - where they didn't have witnesses.

That's not a fair trial.

That's a sham.

That's a cover-up.

And I think one of the things that holding on to the articles has succeeded in doing is flushing out McConnell and the presidents' desire to make this cover-up." Democrats accuse the president of using his office to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on Trump political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has railed against the proceedings.

On Sunday he tweeted, "Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?" Pelosi on Sunday said her chamber would likely send the articles of impeachment on to the Senate after a meeting of Democratic leadership on Tuesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KWCHNatalie

Natalie Davis RT @KWCH12: The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, wants a speedy trial without new witnesses. https://t.co/Sapkm2hX0W #kwch… 28 minutes ago

KWCH12

KWCH Eyewitness News The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, wants a speedy trial without new witnesses. https://t.co/Sapkm2hX0W #kwch12 48 minutes ago

Loves_Equines

🆘🌊🌹🐴 Caryn 🐎🌹🌊🆘 This is exactly what I've been say'g since they 1st redacted nearly all of the Mueller rpt, then instruct'g everyon… https://t.co/PPwnBrtPZ6 50 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' https://t.co/hmzdYITrcS https://t.co/jt4iXAgA1X 2 hours ago

jojoguerr52

Trump2020+ @FoxNewsSunday Hopefully the Senate will treat the Dems the same as they treated the Republicans during the impeach… https://t.co/KfZRLTJwfh 3 hours ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, wants a speedy trial without new witnesses. https://t.co/DjRysxgCC6 3 hours ago

irish_cdn

Irish_Cdn @theriskofbeing @small4lyfe @ScottGrimes @realDonaldTrump Pelosi and Schiff had all their proof and rushed through… https://t.co/Gw616VtcDa 5 hours ago

Bud15545976

Bud RT @charliekirk11: Some Republicans in the Senate are trying to ensure that the Senate Impeachment Trial will "die quickly" without calling… 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' [Video]Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, &quot;that&apos;s not a fair..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week [Video]Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement. She said she will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week. The move came..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.