A Decade After Haiti's Devastating Earthquake, Haitians Are Still Among The Poorest On Earth

Haiti is a country that was extremely poor even before the devastating earthquake of January 12th, 2010.

Today, Reuters reports nearly 60% of the population survives on less than $2.40 a day.

A combination of weather, geography and sub-standard construction makes Haiti particularly vulnerable to natural disasters.

The quake killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless.

Lasting just 35 seconds, its scars are still visible.

International organizations pledged billions of dollars in aid, but little trickled down.

The money helped to save lives but did not achieve the overall transformation many sought.

The aid system is broken.

At least there is a recognition that it has been a failure.

Jake Johnston, Senior Research Associate Center for Economic and Policy Research
