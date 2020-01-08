Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mother Beaten, Dragged By Students When She Tried To Report Bullying

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Mother Beaten, Dragged By Students When She Tried To Report Bullying

Mother Beaten, Dragged By Students When She Tried To Report Bullying

A California mom says she was attacked earlier this week for trying to report bullying at her daughter's high school.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez was apparently trying to visit the principal at James Logan High school in Union City.

According to Newser, that's when two teenage girls attacked her outside.

Jimenez claims the girls grabbed her by the hair and dragged her.

Jimenez was allegedly kicked and punched, had her nose broken, and spent two days in a hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Contact7 gets results after parents report dangerous street crossing on W. Colfax Avenue [Video]Contact7 gets results after parents report dangerous street crossing on W. Colfax Avenue

After a mother reached out to Contact7 to report her son's dangerous path to school, the city of Denver started working to implement new signals and other safety improvements on W. Colfax Avenue near..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published

Mother, Daughter Overcome Years Of Homelessness To Both Excel In College [Video]Mother, Daughter Overcome Years Of Homelessness To Both Excel In College

For Miranna Lindberg and her mom Wendy, making a meal in their own kitchen is something neither takes for granted. (1/7/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.