Mother Beaten, Dragged By Students When She Tried To Report Bullying

A California mom says she was attacked earlier this week for trying to report bullying at her daughter's high school.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez was apparently trying to visit the principal at James Logan High school in Union City.

According to Newser, that's when two teenage girls attacked her outside.

Jimenez claims the girls grabbed her by the hair and dragged her.

Jimenez was allegedly kicked and punched, had her nose broken, and spent two days in a hospital.