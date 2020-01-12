Global  

Who Are The Most Powerful People In Tech Married To?

1.

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is married to Priscilla Chan.

2.

Former CEO of Apple Steve Jobs, was married to Laurene Powell Jobs.

3.

CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki is married to Dennis Troper.

4.

CEO of Snap Evan Spiegel is married to Miranda Kerr.

5.

Cofounder of Microsoft Bill Gates is married to Melinda Gates.
