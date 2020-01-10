Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

SHOWS: JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANUARY 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE)(Spanish) REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE SAYING: "The same thing happened to me as a player.

I've always given everything on the field.

I have won many things as a player and the same thing is happening to me as a coach.

But first we have to congratulate all the players, because they are the ones who fight on the field.

This is also the DNA of this club.

It is in mine and the players' interest to give everything on the field and believe in what we do.

When you believe in what you do, with work and humility, you can achieve a lot.

I'm happy for the whole team, the wider team.

In the week that we've been here, the players are away.

So this is a triumph for the entire Madrid team and we celebrate it, for having reached this stage and getting this trophy." JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANUARY 12, 2020)(STILL PHOTOS-MUTE)(REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

STILL PHOTO OF REAL'S FEDE VALVERDE FOULING ATLETICO'S ALVARO MORATA 4.

STILL PHOTO OF REFEREE GIVING REAL'S VALVERDE RED CARD JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANUARY 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 5.

ATLETICO MADRID MANAGER DIEGO SIMIEONE AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE 6.

SOUNDBITE)(Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID MANAGER DIEGO SIMEONE ON FEDE VALVERDE FOUL, SAYING: "It was the most important play of the match, Valverde, that move was possibly a goal.

I told him, don't worry, anyone would have done the same in your place.

He did what he had to do, we will see how many days he will be banned for." JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANUARY 12, 2020)(STILL PHOTOS-MUTE)(REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 7.

STILL PHOTO OF REAL CELEBRATING WITH TROPHY STORY: Real Madrid were crowned winners of the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (January 12), beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw after extra time in a tense final.

The crucial moment in the game came when Real midfielder Federico Valverde deliberately fouled Alvaro Morata when he was through on goal in the 115th minute, avoiding a clear chance for Atletico but earning a straight red card.

Zinedine Zidane's side survived the final stretch of the game to force penalties and captain Sergio Ramos calmly sent Atletico keeper Jan Oblak the wrong way to convert the decisive fourth spot kick for Real to seal the first trophy of the season.

Real's Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric also scored in the shootout while Saul Niguez struck the post and Thomas Partey's effort was punched away by Thibaut Courtois in a nightmare start for Atletico, with only Kieran Trippier scoring for them.

Ramos hoisted the Super Cup into the Jeddah sky as Real lifted the trophy for the 11th time.

It was a 10th trophy for Real under coach Zidane, their first since the Frenchman returned to the role last March after resigning in 2018.

The shootout victory also preserved Zidane's flawless record in finals, with the Frenchman winning all nine showpieces he has reached with Real as coach.

Oblak and Courtois were the top performers in a cagey 90 minutes which forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.

Courtois made an outstanding save to deny Morata late in regulation time after a sumptuous pass from Trippier while Slovenian international Oblak made a superb double save in the extra period to thwart Luka Modric and then Mariano Diaz.

The Super Cup was the traditional season curtain-raiser between the league and Cup winners before the competition was expanded to four teams by the national federation last November and moved to Saudi Arabia in a three-year deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($133 million).

(Production: David Grip)