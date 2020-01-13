Global  

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Snowfall is heading back into Northeast Wisconsin tonight.

A low pressure currently tracking through the I-80 corridor is lifting northward.

Snow will begin around 8-10, moving in from the west.

Light to occasional moderate snowfall bands will stick around until 5-7 am.

Accumulations by daybreak will be between 1 to 3 inches.

Temperatures will remain mild tonight, seasonably speaking, in the mid 20s under northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

A few lingering flurries or a light snow shower in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower and mid 30s.

Warmer weather pushes in for our Tuesday.

Some light snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning will turn into light rain showers as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s by the afternoon.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s and teens for the rest of the week with several other chances for snowfall.
