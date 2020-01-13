Global  

Who Will Be The Next Bond?

Video Credit: Esquire - Duration: 04:16s - Published < > Embed
Who Will Be The Next Bond?
Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond could be the next major asset for streaming TV

James Bond could be the next major asset for streaming TV· MGM, which owns the James Bond film library, is in talks with Netflix, Apple, and more for a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Finneas Teases Billie Eilish's James Bond Song on Grammys Red Carpet

Shortly after becoming a Grammy winner, Finneas chatted with Billboard about his next big venture...
Billboard.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' [Video]Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die' [Video]Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish reveals she's producing the theme song for the next James Bond film. Gigi Hadid goes to court. Justin Bieber reacts to Roddy Ricch The Box nabbing the number 1 spot. Plus, Selena Gomez..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:07Published

