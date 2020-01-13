Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o and "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.
Stars arrived for the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday (January 12), a day ahead of the announcement of the nominees for the industry's highest honor, the Academy Awards, on Monday (January 13).

Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for best actress in a drama series for her role in 'Big Little Lies' said she welcomed recognition for sexual harassment drama "Bombshell", because it would encourage audiences to see the movie.

"These are great roles for women, they're stories about women, they're reaching audiences that, years ago, probably they wouldn't have had the opportunity to do, and they're creating more work for a lot of us," she said.

Kidman was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for her role in "Bombshell".

Florence Pugh, who plays Amy in director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women", was nominated for a best supporting actress award.

"I can't believe that a film I'm in is even being part of those conversations," she said.

Lulu Wang, director of "The Farewell", which has been receiving considerable Oscars buzz, said she wasn't planning to change her morning routine to watch the nominations being announced just after 5am PT (1300gmt) on Monday.

"I'm going to be sleeping.

I am.

I don't know, I'm running a writers room right now and, you know, I've been really tired, so I think I'm just going to do my morning thing, sleep in, do some yoga and whatever happens, happens," she said.

The fashion-filled blue carpet also included stars Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lopez, "Joker" Joaquin Phoenix and the multi-award-winning stars and crew of South Korean comedic thriller "Parasite".

The award show picks the best in film and television and is one of the staple shows during Hollywood's awards season.

(Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Jane Ross, Lisa Giles-Keddie)



