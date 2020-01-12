Global  

Sonia Gandhi: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for inability to govern |Oneindia News

Many oppn parties stay away from Congress meet, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses reservations on CAA, Nitish asserts NRC not needed in Bihar, JNU V-C appeals to students to enroll for winter semester, Greta Thunberg takes on Adani and more news
pinky12j

Suresh N RT @ttindia: Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of misleading people on the C… 9 seconds ago

667b153884b24dd

Rama @ Blunt RT @IndiaToday: The Modi-Shah government stands totally exposed for its inability to govern and to provide security to people, Sonia Gandhi… 1 minute ago

barca__l0

Akok Ken RT @timesofindia: PM Modi, Amit Shah misled people on CAA, NRC: Sonia Gandhi READ: https://t.co/fM9bwC7DVq #CitizenshipAct #CAA #NRC #So… 1 minute ago

YusufAkhtar11

Yusuf Akhtar RT @Supriya23bh: Congress Prez Mrs Sonia Gandhi in Opposition leaders meet : Prime Minister & Home Minister have misled the people. Modi-Sh… 4 minutes ago

IncManSMDeptt

INC Manipur Social Media Deptt RT @ShahNawazKhanMM: Sonia Gandhi: PM Modi, Amit Shah misled people on CAA, NRC | India News - Times of India https://t.co/gtpiQ62pBr 6 minutes ago

KingKha41353185

King Khan RT @ABPNews: #RahulGandhi, #SoniaGandhi Lambaste Modi-Shah Govt In Big #Opposition Meet; TMC, BSP, AAP, Key Absentees Details: https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

anushvaid1

anush vaid RT @Supriya23bh: Congress Prez Mrs Sonia Gandhi : #NRC seems to have back-fired in Assam. Modi-Shah govt is now focussing on #NPR exercise… 7 minutes ago

showing_sm

SM RT @JantaKaReporter: Sonia Gandhi:Nation watched in horror at BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU coming so soon after what happened in Jamia,… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia [Video]All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia

NOBEL LAUREATE ABHIJIT BANERJEE SPEAKS UP ON UNION BUDGET EXPECTATIONS, PRASHANT KISHOR: CAA & NRC WON'T BE IMPLEMENTED IN BIHAR, OPPOSITION MEET ON CAA & NRC TOMORROW IN DELHI, OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published

PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee | OneIndia News

OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY MEETS TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE, PM MODI RENAMES KOLKATA PORT TRUST AFTER SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE , PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO WEST BENGAL, DELHI POLICE SERVES NOTICE TO 9 STUDENTS IN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published

