Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WindsMalta

malta Winds Benedict’s intervention is extraordinary, given he had promised to remain “hidden from the world” when he retired a… https://t.co/dWa8eBsSIy 3 hours ago

EnterSa64248346

Enter Sandman Ex Pope Benedict Breaks Silence to Defend Priest Celibacy as Pope Francis Consider Relaxing Rules… https://t.co/BtmyVny9dZ 6 hours ago

cole_stephen

Stephen Cole @BBCWorld Vatican commentators have reacted with surprise to Benedict's intervention, suggesting it breaks with con… https://t.co/Yaz2X6cTAD 6 hours ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times Ex Pope Benedict Breaks Silence to Defend Priest Celibacy as Pope Francis Consider Relaxing Rules (VATICAN CITY) —… https://t.co/X8DQLJpq2u 7 hours ago

Chinesepop

Laremie Tan Former pope breaks silence and stuns Vatican watchers https://t.co/KRInEiLq5C 11 hours ago

buzten10

Trending Former pope Benedict breaks silence – and stuns Vatican watchers https://t.co/smJtqC05Wx https://t.co/HZvEWCGAum 12 hours ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Pope Benedict XVI Breaks Silence to Reaffirm Priest Celibacy https://t.co/SOKhtaSeqB 13 hours ago

EcomStockSpot

Ecommerce Stock Spot "Pope Benedict XVI Breaks Silence to Reaffirm Priest Celibacy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/84RURoJBV8 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate [Video]Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.