Australia Pledges Millions Of Dollars To Protect Animals From Fires

The Australian government has committed $34.58 million to an emergency wildlife recovery program.

The investment comes after officials have cited the bushfires engulfing the country as “an ecological disaster”.

According to wildlife experts, the fires have threatened several species, including koalas and rock wallabies.

The blazes have razed more than 27.7 million acres, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.