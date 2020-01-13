Global  

Joker leads Oscar nominations

Joker leads Oscar nominations

Joker leads Oscar nominations

'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods, narrowly ahead of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and '1917', which each scored 10.
'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best...
Oscar nominations 2020: 'Joker' leads with 11 nods, including best picture

'Joker' leads with 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, where Joaquin Phoenix leads the actor...
