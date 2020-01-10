Amazon is Donating $690,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:35s - Published Amazon is Donating $690,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts Jeff Bezos says Amazon is donating $690,000 to fight the deadly bushfires in Australia.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources ATP to give £383,000 to help bushfire appeal in Australia ATP announces donation of £383,000 to aid bushfire relief efforts in Australia after the ATP Cup...

BBC Sport - Published 21 hours ago



Amazon joins growing list of companies worldwide donating to the bushfire efforts The world's second-richest man has announced a A$1 million donation to the Australian bushfire relief...

New Zealand Herald - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this