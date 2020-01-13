Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial

Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a conservative group of moms going after Burger King for one of its latest commercials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'One Million Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in ad

Activist conservative group One Million Moms is taking aim at Burger King for using what it calls the...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRonnyRotten

RÖNNY RØTTEN™🇺🇸🔞 #FuckYouCrew RT @AussieGuy: Damn! I think people should learn to calm the***down and not take everything so seriously! Conservative 'Moms' group slam… 3 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News Conservative ‘Moms’ group slams Burger King for using ‘the d-word’ in a commercial https://t.co/Uc4g4ePpYh https://t.co/i6jpd1Wc09 3 minutes ago

lovetoridemytr1

CORN POPS SISTER (Backup Account) RT @nypost: Conservative group One Million Moms slams Burger King for using 'd-word' https://t.co/mNP2MUWrdg https://t.co/WZmKUll3rl 3 minutes ago

bra_maxx

Maxx Bra Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in a commercial - CNN https://t.co/zIz0Nr66tk 5 minutes ago

rlipstein

Richard G. Lipstein THIS IS SOOOO STUPID IT CAN ONLY BE AN 'ONION' PARODY :):) Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 't… https://t.co/Qui4bnRKmu 7 minutes ago

StephanieMaxwe2

Stephanie Maxwell 🇺🇸🌈🌊💙#CombatVetsresist RT @Tmcguire_pa: These people need something to complain about 🤦‍♂️ Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in… 9 minutes ago

ElBaulDeLurodAA

Nigga Lu Damn, they are so stupid! You***pricks need to get a life. And stop this***crap!: Conservative 'Moms' group s… https://t.co/BFhqKbCXvR 15 minutes ago

cindyceemerson

Cindy RT @hazydav: Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in a commercial - CNN https://t.co/uJwjMdgjR5 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.