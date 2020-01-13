Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial

RÖNNY RØTTEN™🇺🇸🔞 #FuckYouCrew RT @AussieGuy: Damn! I think people should learn to calm the***down and not take everything so seriously! Conservative 'Moms' group slam… 3 minutes ago

FOX6 News Conservative ‘Moms’ group slams Burger King for using ‘the d-word’ in a commercial https://t.co/Uc4g4ePpYh https://t.co/i6jpd1Wc09 3 minutes ago

CORN POPS SISTER (Backup Account) RT @nypost: Conservative group One Million Moms slams Burger King for using 'd-word' https://t.co/mNP2MUWrdg https://t.co/WZmKUll3rl 3 minutes ago

Maxx Bra Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in a commercial - CNN https://t.co/zIz0Nr66tk 5 minutes ago

Richard G. Lipstein THIS IS SOOOO STUPID IT CAN ONLY BE AN 'ONION' PARODY :):) Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 't… https://t.co/Qui4bnRKmu 7 minutes ago

Stephanie Maxwell 🇺🇸🌈🌊💙#CombatVetsresist RT @Tmcguire_pa: These people need something to complain about 🤦‍♂️ Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in… 9 minutes ago

Nigga Lu Damn, they are so stupid! You***pricks need to get a life. And stop this***crap!: Conservative 'Moms' group s… https://t.co/BFhqKbCXvR 15 minutes ago