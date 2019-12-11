Supreme Court Won't Take Up Appeal Of Michelle Carter In Boyfriend Suicide Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place the conviction of a Massachusetts woman...



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Michelle Carter, a Plainville woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:26Published now Court to hear resentencing bid in Arizona death penalty case The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal Wednesday by an Arizona death row inmate who is seeking a new sentencing trial, arguing the horrific physical abuse that he suffered as a child wasn’t fully.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:35Published on December 11, 2019