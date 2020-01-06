Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest.

The shadow foreign secretary was short of the 22 nominations required to make it through to the last stage of the contest until shortly before the 2.30pm deadline, but finally managed to secure 23.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer led the way with 89 nominations, while Rebecca Long-Bailey had 33, Lisa Nandy 31 and Jess Phillips 23.