Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest.

The shadow foreign secretary was short of the 22 nominations required to make it through to the last stage of the contest until shortly before the 2.30pm deadline, but finally managed to secure 23.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer led the way with 89 nominations, while Rebecca Long-Bailey had 33, Lisa Nandy 31 and Jess Phillips 23.
Rebecca Long-Bailey says Labour would not block IndyRef2 if she was UK party leader

Rebecca Long-Bailey says Labour would not block IndyRef2 if she was UK party leaderThe Labour leadership candidate says that if a majority vote for SNP at next Holyrood election then a...
Daily Record - Published

Labour leadership: Jess Philips backtracks on suggestion party could rejoin EU if she becomes leader

'I can't see a campaign to rejoin winning support in the next Labour manifesto,' says leadership...
Independent - Published


Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis'

Clive Lewis has hit out at Labour's "sectarianism and tribalism" in a speech on his vision for the party. Speaking in Brixton, the MP for Norwich South said he was standing to be Labour leader because..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published

Unison backs Sir Keir Starmer in Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer is welcomed to Unison headquarters in London by General Secretary Dave Prentice after the union declared its support for him. The early front-runner met..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

