保家工程服務公司 Po Ka engineering service company RT @Reuters: Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of new report launch https://t.co/RMB6NB0n27 https://t.co/yxZ5QMpemh 8 seconds ago

JAM News/Radio The Human Rights Watch Head Was Barred From Entering Hong Kong. Activists See Worrying Trend #SmartNews https://t.co/iLPMmxNmrf 12 seconds ago

蘇生した@AT RT @uffeelbaek: The global head of Human Rights Watch has been denied entry to Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to launch the organisation… 16 seconds ago

Tony Wong RT @TIME: Hong Kong authorities prevented the head of Human Rights Watch from entering the city, where he planned to launch the organizatio… 17 seconds ago

Lau RT @SW36124772: @WashTimes As the puppet of the Communist China, the Hong Kong Government fears of letting Human Rights Watch head to enter… 23 seconds ago

Lau RT @aaronelizebath: @WashTimes international head of Human Rights Watch cannot enter Hong Kong and so what? Everybody can read the report.… 30 seconds ago

保家工程服務公司 Po Ka engineering service company RT @TIME: The head of Human Rights Watch was barred from entering Hong Kong. Activists see a worrying trend https://t.co/k8Z3Xh01vv 39 seconds ago