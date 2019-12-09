|
Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong
Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong.
Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization's world human rights report, with a focus on China.
Ash Rowe reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters •SBS •CBS News •TIME •Sify
|Hong Kong authorities denied Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, entry to Hong...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •New Zealand Herald •NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources