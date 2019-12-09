Global  

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong.

Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization&apos;s world human rights report, with a focus on China.

Ash Rowe reports.
Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters•SBS•CBS News•TIMESify


Hong Kong Bars Human Rights Watch Head

Hong Kong authorities denied Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, entry to Hong...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•New Zealand Herald•NYTimes.com



lovehongkong000

保家工程服務公司 Po Ka engineering service company RT @Reuters: Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of new report launch https://t.co/RMB6NB0n27 https://t.co/yxZ5QMpemh 8 seconds ago

AverageBeast519

JAM News/Radio The Human Rights Watch Head Was Barred From Entering Hong Kong. Activists See Worrying Trend #SmartNews https://t.co/iLPMmxNmrf 12 seconds ago

anjey_at

蘇生した@AT RT @uffeelbaek: The global head of Human Rights Watch has been denied entry to Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to launch the organisation… 16 seconds ago

TonyWon11902857

Tony Wong RT @TIME: Hong Kong authorities prevented the head of Human Rights Watch from entering the city, where he planned to launch the organizatio… 17 seconds ago

Lau81223695

Lau RT @SW36124772: @WashTimes As the puppet of the Communist China, the Hong Kong Government fears of letting Human Rights Watch head to enter… 23 seconds ago

Lau81223695

Lau RT @aaronelizebath: @WashTimes international head of Human Rights Watch cannot enter Hong Kong and so what? Everybody can read the report.… 30 seconds ago

lovehongkong000

保家工程服務公司 Po Ka engineering service company RT @TIME: The head of Human Rights Watch was barred from entering Hong Kong. Activists see a worrying trend https://t.co/k8Z3Xh01vv 39 seconds ago

TonyWon11902857

Tony Wong RT @KenRoth: "The denial of [my] entry appears to undercut the Hong Kong government’s claim that it upholds free expression & remains commi… 50 seconds ago


China influencing media, CPJ report [Video]China influencing media, CPJ report

HONG KONG MEDIA FREEDOM

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:40Published

Hundreds of Thousands Gather For Largest Hong Kong Protest In Months [Video]Hundreds of Thousands Gather For Largest Hong Kong Protest In Months

The march was organized by the local advocacy group, Civil Human Rights Front.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

