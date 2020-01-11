Ravens Fans Blame Drake for Playoff Loss to Titans

Ravens Fans Blame Drake for Playoff Loss to Titans The Baltimore Ravens may be the latest victim of the “Drake Curse.” Drake wished Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson a happy birthday on Instagram on Jan.

7.

The rapper shared a photo of himself wearing “Big Truss” sweatpants, a catchphrase of the Ravens this season.

Drake, via Instagram The Ravens, the AFC's No.

1 seed, were upset by the No.

6 Tennessee Titans 28-12 on Saturday night.

Drake has publicly acknowledged his curse and even wore a 76ers jersey when his Toronto Raptors faced Philadelphia in the NBA Playoffs in May.