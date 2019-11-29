Global  

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Bid For President

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Cory Booker Ends 2020 Bid For PresidentBooker says he has faith in what can be accomplished in the future.
Cory Booker Drops Out [Video]Cory Booker Drops Out

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is quitting his bid to become the next president of the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

Booker super Pac folds [Video]Booker super Pac folds

Politico reports that a super PAC created to back Sen. Cory Booker’s bid for president will shut down.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

