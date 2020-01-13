Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Reaction to arrest of UK Ambassador to Iran

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Reaction to arrest of UK Ambassador to Iran

Reaction to arrest of UK Ambassador to Iran

The Foreign Secretary has demanded an apology from the Iranian ambassador in London after the arrest of Britain's top diplomat in Tehran.

Rob Macaire was detained as demonstrations broke out over the shooing down of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian forces and was subsequently called in by the foreign ministry in Tehran to explain his "illegal and inappropriate" presence at the event.

Raab said it was a "flagrant violation of international law".

Report by Woodsli.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.