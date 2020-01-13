Reaction to arrest of UK Ambassador to Iran

The Foreign Secretary has demanded an apology from the Iranian ambassador in London after the arrest of Britain's top diplomat in Tehran.

Rob Macaire was detained as demonstrations broke out over the shooing down of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian forces and was subsequently called in by the foreign ministry in Tehran to explain his "illegal and inappropriate" presence at the event.

Raab said it was a "flagrant violation of international law".

Report by Woodsli.

