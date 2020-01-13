Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'French Spiderman' scales skyscraper in support of pension strikers

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
'French Spiderman' scales skyscraper in support of pension strikers

'French Spiderman' scales skyscraper in support of pension strikers

Free climber Alain Robert climbed a 48-storey skyscraper in support of workers striking against President Macron&apos;s pension reform.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'French Spider-Man' scales Paris skyscraper in support of pension strikers

Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spider-Man", on Monday started scaling the Tour...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

French Spiderman backs pension protesters [Video]French Spiderman backs pension protesters

Alain Robert, the so-called French Spiderman who scales the world's tallest buildings, climbed Total's skyscraper in Paris' La Défense district on Monday to call attention on the retirement..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

French Spider-Man Climbs Skyscraper in Protest of Pension Reform [Video]French Spider-Man Climbs Skyscraper in Protest of Pension Reform

In the past he’s climbed against the law, but this time he’s climbing in protest of one. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.