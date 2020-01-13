Eight injured after Colorado Springs stabbing

A man is in custody after going on a stabbing rampage around downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police said the attacker stabbed eight people in multiple locations across the city in the span of about half an hour.

Officers were reportedly dispatched around 1:30 am, and found two people stabbed, according to local media reports.

They then received reports of more stabbings nearby - that's where police said they found the suspect who was being detained by some of his victims. All victims survived and were taken to hospitals according to authorities - who said the attacks appeared to "be random."