Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Meghan Markle’s New Disney GigPrince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.
Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?

Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?Meghan Markle, following her exit from the royal family along with husband Prince Harry may be...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com


Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)

Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney according to a report...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



geoffscameras

Geoff McLaughlin RT @TrumpJew: Twitter removed this video of Prince Harry pitching Meghan Markle to Disney CEO Bob Iger for a voice-over gig Wouldn’t it b… 12 seconds ago

cproberts100

Chris Roberts RT @DVATW: ***BREAKING*** Prince Harry snubbed a Royal Marines memorial service for 11 Marines blown up by the IRA and instead went to the… 37 seconds ago

terrain2010

Mary Lepine RT @people: Prince Harry Heard Asking Disney CEO About Getting Meghan Markle Voiceover Work in Resurfaced Video #PeopleNow https://t.co/Bny… 41 seconds ago

bloodnockdavid

David Moore RT @Telegraph: Prince Harry appears to tout Meghan Markle's voiceover skills to Disney boss Bob Iger https://t.co/7JNArHFpEJ https://t.co/… 45 seconds ago

blessedtoexcel

Blessedtoexcel RT @PutinOnTheeRitz: Twitter Removes Cringey Video of Prince Harry Pitching Meghan Markle To Disney CEO https://t.co/1DGDpCFT6l via @getong… 51 seconds ago

AriellaP1000

Ariella Meghan Markle's basically a Disney princess after signing a charity deal to work with the company https://t.co/OejJBogGRI 2 minutes ago

MemphizWilly

RetroMan RT @ayokanmioyeyemi: it was recently reported that Meghan Markle signed a voice over deal with Disney. This is the video of how prince Harr… 2 minutes ago

codiecm

CODIEC Twitter Removes Cringey Video of Prince Harry Pitching Meghan Markle To Disney CEO https://t.co/pDKpPIWbtl 2 minutes ago


Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement [Video]Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement

Prince Harry and Prince William are banding together to fight the harsh scrutiny and speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:10Published

Sales of Duchess Meghan's Charity Cookbook Spike After Plans to 'Step Back' Announced [Video]Sales of Duchess Meghan's Charity Cookbook Spike After Plans to 'Step Back' Announced

Meghan Markle’s charity cookbook has seen a spike in sales after a Twitter campaign encouraged Sussex fans to “annoy the idiots.”

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:28Published

