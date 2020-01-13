Global  

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.

She stressed the discussions were “complex matters” for her family to resolve but she wanted “final decisions” in the “coming days”.
