Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.

She stressed the discussions were “complex matters” for her family to resolve but she wanted “final decisions” in the “coming days”.