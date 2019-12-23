Friday Night Frenzy Show Jan 10 Segment 2

Russiaville..

Dave wood and west lafayette visiting western..

Rdp looking to avoid being back at the.500 mark..

They haven't been able to string three wins in a row all year..

Meanwhile western..

Looking for win number four in a row..

And their first in conference play..

Western student section's theme was blackout that's fitting because they were lights out from 3 tonight.

Rdp down by 4 in the third, panthers ball kyle sanders from downtown the junior stretches the lead to 7 later in the 3rd, west lafayette down by 3..

What it lacks in shooting, it makes up for in size.

Yanni karlaftis picks up 2 in the lane, red devils down by 1 but don't forget about sanders.

Western answers right back... sanders jumper is good..

Final period.

Rdp trails 34-30 off the inbounds.

Will lasater under pressure... his pass to karlaftis is just a bit too high cooper jarvis is off to the races he finishes with the layup..

And then off another red devils turnover..

Sanders caps off the sequence with the and-one..

Sanders tallied a game-high 28 tonight western gets the win over west lafayette 54-46 over to twin lakes we go..

Benton central visiting monticello tonight..

We'll pick it up in the first quarter..

Twin lakes answering an early b-c run..

Lewis dellinger fights for an opening, gets it to gage businger lays it up and in for the pair..

The indians down a point..

Later benton central responds..

Chase creek driving..

The senior finds drew brock three ball pocket corner..

Got it..

Benton central has the lead..

But too much twin lakes in this one..

Dayton minthorn looking for a twin lakes bucket..

Great ball movement from the indians here..

Caden harker gets the catch at the elbow..

He knocks it down..

Twin lakes tops benton central..

48-41 the final..

Back in lafayette..

Immanuel mitchell and faith christian hosting bethesda christian..

In the early going..

Mitchell finds brock gasvoda on the flex cut for the bucket..

The eagles up four..

The patriots answer..

Off the inbounds..

Braden chapman..

Nothing but the bottom of the net..

Clayton callan and company entered this contest on a four-game winning streak..

Faith trying to make it five in a row.

Mitchell with the nifty left-handed finish..

Two possessions later ..

Jadon riley the spot- up three-ball..

The eagles lead by two..

And then mitchell from long-range..

Fly eagles fly!

Faith christian beats bethesda christian 56-54..

Gasvoda with a game- winning tip-in at the buzzer!

The eagles are now 7-3 on the season.

Elsewhere in kokomo taylor hosting rossville..

The titans still searching for their first win this season..

Hornet big men like dirk shaw make that a tall order taylor striking first..

Nathan keene is good off the glass taylor was comfortable in the paint all night later we're tied at two and tyler hall says if it ain't broke..

Don't fix it rossville down a pair..

But here comes shaw off the rebound catch and shoot that one's good... rossville able to knock down shots from three point land tonight as well... here's ried douglass..

Splash..

Rossville gets the w tonight 73-60... cory dunn and company winners of 4 of their last 6 games..

That does it for the highlight portion of the show..

Coming up..

We're looking back to last night..

Purdue came out on the losing end to michigan..

But trevion williams had a performance for the ages..

We'll get michigan head coach juwan howards' thoughts on williams' game next