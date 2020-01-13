Maitland Ward on taking control of her career after going from a teenage mainstream television actress to an adult film star.



Tweets about this Brian Scott Gross Maitland Ward Talks Going From Disney Teen Star To Adult Film Star https://t.co/oEzWZX3hQs 6 days ago NEPABUZZ It's Oprah time on TamronHallShow as we go behind the scenes of her 2020 Vision Tour with a can’t miss conversation… https://t.co/hZ1rR20LpQ 6 days ago Brian Scott Gross . @MaitlandWard Talks Going From Disney Teen Star To Adult Film Star https://t.co/oEzWZX3hQs @ABC 1 week ago Brian Scott Gross Maitland Ward Talks Going From Disney Teen Star To Adult Film Star https://t.co/48zqO28QwP 1 week ago ABC30 Fresno Today at 2, it's Oprah time on "Tamron Hall" as we go behind the scenes of her 2020 Vision Tour with a candid can’t… https://t.co/rn559bDPGe 1 week ago Eyewitness News It's Oprah time on @TamronHallShow as we go behind the scenes of her 2020 Vision Tour with a can’t miss conversatio… https://t.co/2l76SeZG4I 1 week ago