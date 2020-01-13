Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Period of Transition' | THR News

Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News

The British monarch says she supports the decision of the couple to step down as senior royals, adding that they'll live between the U.K. and Canada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Queen's statement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in full

The Queen's statement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in fullThe head of state announced there would be a "period of transition" with Harry and Meghan - who have...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTMZ.com


Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move abroad

Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comHinduSifyWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen: 'Period Of Transition' For Harry And Meghan [Video]Queen: 'Period Of Transition' For Harry And Meghan

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone [Video]Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.