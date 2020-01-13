Global  

Family Members Confirm Body of Missing Utah Woman Has Been Found in Florida

Family Members Confirm Body of Missing Utah Woman Has Been Found in Florida

Family Members Confirm Body of Missing Utah Woman Has Been Found in Florida

A Utah woman who went missing on a work trip in Florida was found dead Saturday morning.

She was reportedly found by divers in a body of water near the hotel she was staying in.
Family Members Confirm Body of Missing Utah Woman Has Been Found in Florida

