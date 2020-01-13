Puerto Rico Earthquakes: Local Aid Groups Responding To Urgent Human Needs 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s - Published Puerto Rico Earthquakes: Local Aid Groups Responding To Urgent Human Needs Just about a week ago, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit towns along the south coast of Puerto Rico. Since late December, more than 2,000 tremors have rocked the island. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ᴄᴏᴍᴍᴀɴᴅᴇʀ ⭐ RT @NASA: Data from @NASAEarth & @esa satellites is being used to help federal and local agencies identify areas in Puerto Rico with potent… 6 minutes ago Think Puerto Rico RT @PIX11News: Cuomo going to Puerto Rico after earthquakes https://t.co/XEkFxSBhDw 11 minutes ago Debbie Russell #DemCast RT @FEMA_Pete: Our National Response Coordination Center is activated this weekend to support emergency needs in #PuertoRico, following the… 48 minutes ago Rich Azzopardi RT @poststar: ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of earthquakes. https://t.co/k5GX4qLSZB 1 hour ago The Post-Star ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of earthquakes. https://t.co/k5GX4qLSZB 1 hour ago