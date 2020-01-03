Global  

Pentagon identifies two service members killed in Afghanistan

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
We now know the names of two service members killed Saturday in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan.
SERVICE MEMBERS KILLEDSATURDAY IN ROADSIDE BOMBING INAFGHANISTAN.THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENTIDENTIFIED THEM AS 29-YEAR-OLDSTAFF SERGEANT IAN MCLAUGHLINAND 21-YEAR-OLD PRIVATE FIRSTCLASS MIGUEL VILLALON.AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATINGTHE TALIBAN'S CLAIM OFRESPONSIBILITY FOR THE KILLINGS.THE SOLDIERS DIED WHEN THEIRVEHICLE WAS HIT BY AN IMPROVISEDEXPLOSIVE DEVICE IN THE SOUTHERNPROVINCE OFKANDAHARMCLAUGHLIN IS SURVIVED BY HISWIFE AND FOUR CHILDREN.VILLALON IS SURVIVED BY HISPARENTS.TWO OTHER SERVICE MEMBERSSUSTAINEDINJURIES IN THE INCIDENT.A BODY FOUND WRAPPED IN PLASTI



