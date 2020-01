Director Alex Gibney Speaks On "Citizen K," His Amazon Original Documentary

"Citizen K," by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney, is an intimate yet sweeping look at post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of the enigmatic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned political dissident.

Expertly researched and photographed, Gibney uses Khodorkovsky’s story to explore the complex interplay between oligarchy and government and its destructive effect on democracy in Russia and beyond.