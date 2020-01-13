MORBIUS movie

MORBIUS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease... directed by Daniel Espinosa starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson, Tom Forbes, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, Michael Keaton release date July 31, 2020