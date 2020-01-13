Global  

MORBIUS movie

MORBIUS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease... directed by Daniel Espinosa starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson, Tom Forbes, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, Michael Keaton release date July 31, 2020 #JaredLeto #MattSmith #Sony #Trailer #Teaser #MichaelMorbius #AdriaArjona #JaredHarris #AlMadrigal #TyreseGibson #TeaserTrailer
Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer Released, Michael Keaton Makes Surprise Cameo!

The teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius has been released and it features a surprise...
Just Jared - Published

Jared Leto has a Marvel-ous taste for blood and broodiness in first 'Morbius' trailer

Jared Leto goes from playing the Joker to another comic-book role, that of a living vampire in the...
USATODAY.com - Published


RajaAriff

Arep™ de Rivia RT @ComicBook: Sony seems to have spoiled #Morbius' ending in its first trailer, continuing a trend used to market its #Venom and #SpiderMa… 5 seconds ago

champadom

Half Man Half Amazing RT @SpideyTalks: It seems like they’re actually gonna connect the Morbius movie with not only the MCU and the solo Spider-Man movies, but V… 14 seconds ago

Emmanue73546420

Emmanuel Arturo RT @TheJokester_MrJ: Now that #Morbius movie is a go and apart of the MCU I'd like to bring this to everyone's attention. Venom and Morbius… 22 seconds ago

SteveSBaxi

Steve Baxi Morbius sure looks like a movie.... Also is it actually in the MCU? Or is Keaton just playing another comic book… https://t.co/vvblXl5sgW 28 seconds ago

ali_ms123

Ali 💚💙💜😍😘 RT @amhaunted: #JaredLeto transforms into a “living vampire” in new trailer for the Spider-Man offshoot #Morbius, set to open July 31st htt… 32 seconds ago

Emmanue73546420

Emmanuel Arturo RT @UpToTASK: That moment when you realize the #Morbius movie will have a Joker meeting Batman cameo in it. https://t.co/UPneo311Wz 52 seconds ago

Exp9oints

Experion RT @BluesCluesVEVO: MCU stans: “Ewww morbius Is such a dumb concept, it looks so bad “ *Vulture appears for 4 seconds “AAAAA LITERALLY B… 56 seconds ago

REawrightzz

Compton RT @ComicBookNOW: MORBIUS Movie Ending Might Have Been Spoiled by SONY in Its First Trailer https://t.co/V9bq6AZ1W0 https://t.co/BHhwuRkrww 1 minute ago


Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson! Release Date: July 31, 2020 Morbius is a superhero movie based on..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:47Published

The first trailer for 'Morbius' is here [Video]The first trailer for 'Morbius' is here

Jared Leto stars as the nocturnal vampire villain Morbius

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:46Published

