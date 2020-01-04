Bong Joon Ho Makes Another Movie Hit 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:56s - Published Bong Joon Ho Makes Another Movie Hit 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Issa Rae Shades Oscars 2020 After Reading Best Director Nominees If you haven’t already seen, no women were nominated for a 2020 Oscar nomination this year in the...

Just Jared - Published 9 hours ago



Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Pre-Globes Party Hopping with Girlfriend Camila Morrone Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile while leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel following a pre-Golden...

Just Jared - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Thomas Stern @ComfortablySmug Apparently some racists are saying Bong Joon Ho should have been kicked out of the category to mak… https://t.co/JOu9pwNmjd 9 hours ago