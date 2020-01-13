Global  

Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Both managers were fired for their involvement in a cheating scandal during the Astros&apos; 2017 championship season.
Update on the latest in sports:

ASTROS-SIGN STEALING Astros fire manager and GM after suspensions for sign-stealing HOUSTON (AP) —...
Seattle Times - Published

Astros fire manager, GM after suspensions for sign-stealing…Championship game tonight…Baylor reaches second spot

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been fired after the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersFOX Sports



Rolln43

LouAnn RT @Reuters: The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow after Major League Baseball suspended them each fo… 14 seconds ago

Miguelnbc

Miguel Almaguer Champs or Cheats? Our @NBCNightlyNews Story Tonight: Houston Astros fire GM and manager after MLB suspension for si… https://t.co/yP9jYORcvf 55 seconds ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @cnnbrk: The Houston Astros fire their manager and GM after they were punished for cheating during the team's World Series title-winning… 2 minutes ago

defendernetwork

Defender Network RT @CBSSports: Tough 24 hours for Houston sports. Sunday: Texans blows 24-0 lead during epic collapse to Chiefs Monday: MLB suspends Astr… 4 minutes ago

likeitornotml

L.I.O.N. Promo Team The Patriots didn't fire their coach or GM. Why should they? https://t.co/R8ieNxQEg3 4 minutes ago

H31loM31

One Hour At A Time ⏳ RT @CBSEveningNews: When the @astros won the 2017 World Series, they were cheating -- and virtually all players knew, the MLB determined, f… 6 minutes ago

PietroDPitts

Pietro Donatello "Houston Astros fire manager and general manager over sign-stealing scandal". A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow out! https://t.co/hO8Ix1qVeg 12 minutes ago

Nightline

Nightline Houston Astros fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch following release of the report. https://t.co/CJyqaNwq5e 14 minutes ago


Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:16Published

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:48Published

