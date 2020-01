Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal; Cloudy, Cool Tuesday.

West Ham travel to face Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening, with the Hammers closing...

Leicester City transfer news | The Foxes are in Carabao Cup action this evening as they face Aston...