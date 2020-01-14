Scarlett Johansson Nominated For Two Oscars

Global  

Scarlett Johansson received two nominations in the 92nd Academy Awards.

Her nominations were for best lead actress and best supporting actress in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” This is the 12th time an actor has received two nominations in the same year since 1938.

According to Business Insider, the last time this happened was in 2007 with Cate Blanchett.

Throughout Academy history no actor has ever won both nominations in the same year.
