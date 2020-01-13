Global  

Five First-Time Oscar Nominees

Five First-Time Oscar Nominees

Five First-Time Oscar Nominees

1.

Florence Pugh was nominated for her work in “Little Women.” 2.

Scarlett Johansson received two nominations for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” 3.

Rian Johnson was nominated for “Knives Out.” 4.

Antonio Banderas received a nomination for his performance in “Pain and Glory.” 5.

Jonathan Pryce got a nomination for best actor in a leading role for “The Two Popes.”
