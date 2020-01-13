Five First-Time Oscar Nominees 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published Five First-Time Oscar Nominees 1. Florence Pugh was nominated for her work in “Little Women.” 2. Scarlett Johansson received two nominations for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” 3. Rian Johnson was nominated for “Knives Out.” 4. Antonio Banderas received a nomination for his performance in “Pain and Glory.” 5. Jonathan Pryce got a nomination for best actor in a leading role for “The Two Popes.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Again? Oscar noms slammed for persistent lack of diversity Actress Issa Rae was ready with her quip, as if she had predicted the Oscar nominations that were...

