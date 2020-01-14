Global  

State AG James Probing NYPD

The NYPD is under investigation for whether it targets communities of color in arrests for subway fare evasion.

State Attorney General Letitia James cited police data that shows black and Hispanic riders account for nearly 90% of fare-beating arrests, and 70% of summonses.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports
