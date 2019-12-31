Global  

Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State for 2020 season

Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State for 2020 seasonChuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State for 2020 season
Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard announces return to Cowboys in 2020 season

Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards last season and has his sights set on bigger things in 2020
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•FOX Sports•CBC.ca



BeagleMurphy

Murphy RT @SportsCentre: STAYING IN SCHOOL: Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020. The Sherwood Park, Alta.… 3 hours ago

larrydhenderso1

Larry RT @KTULNews: Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard will be back toting the rock for the Cowboys next season, putting the NFL off… 6 hours ago

CollegeFootball

College Football Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020 https://t.co/4eHjG1Aq0G 7 hours ago

Steelers4life28

Steelcity Hackett RT @JrodDraftScout: Chuba Hubbard announces he will be returning to school instead of going into the NFL Draft. He will be arguably the be… 7 hours ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard will be back toting the rock for the Cowboys next season, putting th… https://t.co/mMVuFfBbKN 8 hours ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020 https://t.co/tlqFZ4Nsh0 #sports 8 hours ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020 https://t.co/rHvuUwDmui https://t.co/q3KdGAxD89 8 hours ago

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut GET EXCITED! #GoPokes star @Hubbard_RMN is coming back in 2020! 🙌 🙌 https://t.co/rl9gIjUKOH #Cowboys #OKState #ChubaHubbard 8 hours ago


Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl [Video]Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl

Chandler Morris commits to Oklahoma at Under Armour All American Bowl

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:31Published

Sooners still looking to take next step after third straight CFP Semifinal loss; Mike Gundy 'so excited' for Oklahoma State Foot [Video]Sooners still looking to take next step after third straight CFP Semifinal loss; Mike Gundy 'so excited' for Oklahoma State Foot

Sooners still looking to take next step after third straight CFP Semifinal loss; Mike Gundy 'so excited' for Oklahoma State Football in 2020

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:15Published

