Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State for 2020 season

Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards last season and has his sights set on bigger things in 2020



Tweets about this Murphy RT @SportsCentre: STAYING IN SCHOOL: Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020. The Sherwood Park, Alta.… 3 hours ago Larry RT @KTULNews: Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard will be back toting the rock for the Cowboys next season, putting the NFL off… 6 hours ago College Football Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020 https://t.co/4eHjG1Aq0G 7 hours ago Steelcity Hackett RT @JrodDraftScout: Chuba Hubbard announces he will be returning to school instead of going into the NFL Draft. He will be arguably the be… 7 hours ago Tulsa's Channel 8 Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard will be back toting the rock for the Cowboys next season, putting th… https://t.co/mMVuFfBbKN 8 hours ago Nicholas Norman Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020 https://t.co/tlqFZ4Nsh0 #sports 8 hours ago Distinct Athlete Chuba Hubbard announces he will return to Oklahoma State in 2020 https://t.co/rHvuUwDmui https://t.co/q3KdGAxD89 8 hours ago Sportsnaut GET EXCITED! #GoPokes star @Hubbard_RMN is coming back in 2020! 🙌 🙌 https://t.co/rl9gIjUKOH #Cowboys #OKState #ChubaHubbard 8 hours ago