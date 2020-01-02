Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke.

Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country.

Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were scheduled to begin on Tuesday (January 14) but smoke from the bushfires has blanketed the city of Melbourne and forced the games to be delayed.

The matches were to start at 10am local time but were pushed back by an hour.

The CEO of Tennis Australia defended their decision: (SOUNDBITE) (English) CEO OF TENNIS AUSTRALIA, CRAIG TILEY, SAYING: "As you all know and I say this consistently is the health and well-being of, not only the players, the fans, our staff is of utmost important and any decision we make will be around that, the health and well-being of that group." The grey haze was so thick health officials in the state of Victoria also issued a public health warning: (SOUNDBITE) (English) VICTORIA'S CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER, BRETT SUTTON, SAYING: "So smoke today in Melbourne is in the very poor to hazardous range.

When you get to the hazardous range really anyone can develop symptoms. There is eye and nose and throat irritation, people can have a cough develop or worsening of cough, or even wheeze."The first round of the Australian Open tournament is to begin next week despite bushfires that have been burning for nearly three months across Australia.

The first round of the Australian Open tournament is to begin next week despite bushfires that have been burning for nearly three months across Australia.

Players are pledging money to the cause, including Serena Williams who donated her earnings after winning the Auckland Classic on Sunday.

And a campaign under the hastag #Aces4BushfireRelief is encouraging players and individuals to raise funds for every ace served to relief and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile as Tournament organisers monitor conditions in the lead up to the Grand Slam, along the Yarra River rowers and runners were out as normal, grinning and bearing the smokey haze.



Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open matches could be suspended over bushfire smoke: organisers

Australian Open organisers are monitoring the deteriorating air quality in Melbourne and said matches...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Smoke and poor air quality affects Australian Open practice

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Smoke haze and poor air quality from wild fires temporarily suspended...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •News24FOX SportsJapan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand [Video]Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand

A time-lapse shows the apocalyptic sight of the Australian bushfires smoke that has drifted across to Auckland, New Zealand. The clip was created today (January 5th). "Auckland city has suddenly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published

Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors [Video]Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian authorities deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 18 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.