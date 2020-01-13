Global  

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Former Pope Benedict's new book supports celibacy for Catholic priests, in contradiction of Pope Francis' remarks.
Former pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm celibacy in the priesthood

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has broken his silence to reaffirm the "necessity" of priestly...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReutersSeattle TimesFOXNews.comSBS


Former pontiff's book draws criticism, highlights problem of 'two popes'

Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book...
Reuters - Published


Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy.

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to..

