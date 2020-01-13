Global  

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal in teen texting suicide case

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal in teen texting suicide case

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal in teen texting suicide case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place the manslaughter conviction of a Massachusetts woman for goading her boyfriend into committing suicide.

Freddie Joyner has more.
Supreme Court rejects appeal in high-profile texting suicide case

Michelle Carter is serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times



