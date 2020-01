Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Freddie Joyner has more.

