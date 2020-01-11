Global  

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'
Queen Elizabeth says she supports Harry and Meghan after family meeting

After an unprecedented meeting, Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement her family is "supportive" of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com•Denver Post•AceShowbiz•Deutsche Welle•euronews•Reuters•Mid-Day•New Zealand Herald•Indian Express


Prince Harry to Meet With Queen Elizabeth II to Discuss His and Meghan's Future: Report

Prince Harry has some unfinished business to attend to. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly having a...
E! Online - Published


i_am_freyalise

𝓜𝓪𝔂 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓪 RT @cosmo_ph: Queen Elizabeth Just Made A Statement About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, But Didn't Call Them 'Duke And Duchess Of Sussex'… 8 seconds ago

leheim

Rocio Messer RT @Reuters: Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s wish for a more independent futur… 1 minute ago

Brexit16Uk

UKBrexit16 RT @TidyPalHook: They want privilege without responsibility. Second rate soap actress gets chance of a lifetime and fails. Not content - in… 2 minutes ago

aasambo01

Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: "We don't just have a Brexit transition, we have Megxit" 🇬🇧 Queen Elizabeth II agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan th… 3 minutes ago

FascinationCrea

Ram Vajpeyi RT @FascinationCrea: After Blenheim-Rhode Island murders of Diana, Princess of Wales & Mark Shand, heightened security for Queen Elizabeth'… 4 minutes ago

melissawillia37

melissa williams RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II said she was supportive of the decision from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to… 4 minutes ago

SomiiMadubane

save the Koalas fuck the humans RT @CBSThisMorning: As Queen Elizabeth presides over an emergency meeting today over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future, opinions in B… 6 minutes ago

CinemaMag

Cinema Magazine RT @ABC: Queen Elizabeth announces "period of transition" for Prince Harry and Meghan after meeting at Sandringham. https://t.co/bIpVgRtpvJ 7 minutes ago


British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone [Video]Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52

