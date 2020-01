Storm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph winds

The storm is set to bring some strong and possibly disruptive winds across Ireland on Monday.

πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ”­πŸ€–β“΅β’·β“Šβ“‹πŸŒŽπŸ“‘πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯ As residents across Ireland and the UK battened down the hatches with #Storm #Brendan descending on northwestern… https://t.co/AdxjlMWdWs 19 hours ago