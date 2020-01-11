Global  

Storm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph winds

Storm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph windsStorm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph winds
Storm Brendan: Met Office issue yellow warning for NI

The storm is set to bring some strong and possibly disruptive winds across Ireland on Monday.
BBC News - Published


OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Storm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph winds https://t.co/LrDAmbdFb3 https://t.co/3iOyYrwpZK 54 minutes ago

michaelinpooler

Michael Thomas @MichaelEMann @dpcarrington @guardian Warmer oceans=stronger storms Via Euronews: Storm Brendan lashes Ireland wit… https://t.co/4mvxJJKlO2 6 hours ago

DocuWorx

DocuWorx Storm Brendan lashes Ireland with 130kmph winds https://t.co/sVm95yQsdZ 17 hours ago

FrankNied

Frank Nied #Inklusion #Respekt #Kinderrechte RT @BelTel: Live updates as Storm Brendan lashes Northern Ireland with strong winds and driving rain https://t.co/AtiOqu7DH0 https://t.co/F… 17 hours ago

lbjb247

Luke RT @Disc_Mistress: Storm Brendan live updates: Sea wall collapses and power outages as winds and rain batter Northern Ireland https://t.co/… 19 hours ago

Disc_Mistress

Tracey Gibson-Quigley Storm Brendan live updates: Sea wall collapses and power outages as winds and rain batter Northern Ireland https://t.co/ReGOpQSK9z 19 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 As residents across Ireland and the UK battened down the hatches with #Storm #Brendan descending on northwestern… https://t.co/AdxjlMWdWs 19 hours ago

deelundycharles

Dee LundyCharles Yikes! Stay inside, my Norn Irn family and friends 😉 https://t.co/fB1QeifPuH 20 hours ago


Shocking moment construction blows over due to Storm Brendan's winds in Ireland [Video]Shocking moment construction blows over due to Storm Brendan's winds in Ireland

The shocking moment construction blows over due to Storm Brendan's winds in Lucan, Ireland on Monday afternoon (January 13). "The site was closed by the Health & Safety officer as a precautionary..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland [Video]Strong winds and huge waves batter coast of County Waterford as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Strong wind and waves battered the coast of Tramore in County Waterford on Monday (January 13) as Storm Brendan hit Ireland. Gusts of up to 80mph could also hit the western half of the UK today..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

