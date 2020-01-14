U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a new trade agreement. Eve Johnson reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a new trade agreement. Eve.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published 4 hours ago